Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) vs. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Financial Analysis

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.30 billion 3.87 $1.21 billion $5.83 20.05 Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 2.88 $11.81 million $1.28 14.36

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northern Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 20.51% 12.61% 0.82% Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.25% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northern Trust and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 4 5 4 0 2.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northern Trust presently has a consensus price target of $109.07, indicating a potential downside of 6.71%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment comprises sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses in the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

