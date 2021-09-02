Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHVCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 51,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,467. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northern Vertex Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

