Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.78. 6,251,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $414.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

