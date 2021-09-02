Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,083 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. 2,805,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.