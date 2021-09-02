Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. 2,213,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

