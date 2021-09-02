Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.84 and a 200-day moving average of $310.89. The stock has a market cap of $341.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.