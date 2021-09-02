Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,908 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 353,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,392,549. The company has a market capitalization of $228.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

