Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 359 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after acquiring an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 72,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $81.66. 814,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,445,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.