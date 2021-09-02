Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $145.35. 14,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,059. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

