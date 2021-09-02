Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 70.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

