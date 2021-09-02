Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 4.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.82. 3,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -13.71.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $739,633. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 128,742.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 186,051 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

