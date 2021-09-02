Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

NTNX opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.