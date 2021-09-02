Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,149. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

