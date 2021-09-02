Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 34.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of BXMX stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $15.04.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

