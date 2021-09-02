Nuvera Communications, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NUVR stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nuvera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

