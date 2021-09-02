Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,636,650.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

