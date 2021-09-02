Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OACB stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

