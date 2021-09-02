Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OKTA opened at $261.78 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.37.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.05.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

