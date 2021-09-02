Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $293.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.05.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.37. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

