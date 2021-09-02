Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $310.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $292.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.91. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $294.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 451.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

