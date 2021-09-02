Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman Purchases 500 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $842,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00.

NYSE:OHI opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

