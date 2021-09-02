Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 487,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,693. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

