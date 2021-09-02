Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

OPRT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $722.21 million, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $684,800 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

