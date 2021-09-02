Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

