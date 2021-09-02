Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $301.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.69. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,937,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,144,571 shares of company stock worth $306,080,221. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

