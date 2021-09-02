Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Viemed Healthcare worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $251.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.