Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 271.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

