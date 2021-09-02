Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $369,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $2,748,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $385,000. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 70,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $7,643,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $277,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,061. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

