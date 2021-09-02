Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 865,397 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $25,184,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,702,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

