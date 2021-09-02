Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,391 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

