Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

