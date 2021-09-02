Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $430.21 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $290.44 and a 12 month high of $432.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.39.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

