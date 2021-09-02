Origo (OGO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Origo has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

