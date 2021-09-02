Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after buying an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,586,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after buying an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $158.05 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $158.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

