Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

NYSE:GM opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

