Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

Charter Communications stock opened at $818.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $751.42 and a 200-day moving average of $686.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $823.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.