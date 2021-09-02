Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

