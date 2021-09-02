Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

