Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $637,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $7,624,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 61.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 135.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 176,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,100 shares of company stock worth $530,862. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

