Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $364.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.49 and a 200-day moving average of $348.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

