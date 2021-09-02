Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 153 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Prudential Financial by 856.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.75 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

