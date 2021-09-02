Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $206,186,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Roblox stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $5,455,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,253 shares of company stock worth $51,432,889 over the last three months.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

