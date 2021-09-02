Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $637,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE:FSK opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $530,862. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.