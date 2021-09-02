Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.