OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $165,233.10 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.