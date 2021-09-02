OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $165,233.10 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

