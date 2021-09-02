Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.71% from the stock’s current price.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 305,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $4,656,414.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

