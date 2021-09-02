Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $245,850.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

