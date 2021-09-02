Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.93.

Shares of OVV opened at $27.34 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

