Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $220-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.54. 233,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

