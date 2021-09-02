Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $21,734,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTVE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

